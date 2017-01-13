Lexington Medical Center: Kids and Ear Infections

Lexington Medical Center, in West Columbia, S.C., anchors a county-wide health care network that includes six community medical centers throughout Lexington County and employs a staff of 5,600 health care professionals. The network also includes comprehensive cardiovascular care, two occupational health centers, the largest nursing home in the Carolinas and more than 50 physician practices. At its heart is the 414-bed state-of-the-art Lexington Medical Center, with a reputation for the highest quality care. Lexington Medical Center won "Best Hospital" by readers of The State for 11 years, "Best Hospital" by readers of the Free Times, "Best Place to Have a Baby" by readers of Palmetto Parent, the "Consumer Choice Award" from the National Research Corporation and the prestigious "Summit Award" from Press Ganey for outstanding patient satisfaction.

WLTX