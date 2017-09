McDonald’s® is expanding their espresso menu and McCafé® offerings with new beverages and a modern new look. Visit your local McDonald’s today and try one of our new espresso offerings like a Vanilla Cappuccino, Americano or a hot or iced Caramel Macchiato. Download the McDonald’s app to get rewarded every time you visit and get every sixth McCafé Beverage FREE!

© 2017 WLTX-TV