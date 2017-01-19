New McDonald's on Bluff Road

The There is a brand NEW McDonald's at 2015 Bluff Rd, right down the street from Williams-Brice Stadium and right off I-77 at exit 5. The new restaurant is locally owned and operated by George Sensor and is part of the new Love's Travel Center. Come che

wltx 12:53 PM. EST January 19, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories