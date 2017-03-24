Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. It is located in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina on Charleston Harbor.

Special events planned for spring 2017 include:

Vietnam Veterans Day, March 29 - Vietnam Veterans and their immediate families will be offered free admission. A memorial ceremony in honor of the 896 South Carolinians who died in the war will begin at 1:30 p.m. Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston will be the guest speaker.

75th Anniversary of the Doolittle Raid Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m. - Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will mark the 75th anniversary of the United States’ response to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor by hosting a free symposium on the mission that was given the codename - Doolittle Raid.

The symposium, titled “Doolittle Raiders Raid on Tokyo” will feature nationally-acclaimed Mount Pleasant author James M. Scott, who was recently named a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his work on the book “Target Tokyo,” a comprehensive account of the Doolittle Raid. Martin Crouch, the son of Columbia native and Doolittle Raider Horace “Sally” Crouch will share memories and artifacts from his late father’s collection.

Memorial Day, May 29 - The current wars in Iraq and Afghanistan will be the focus of two free showings of the critically-acclaimed stage production, “Letters Home” on Memorial Day, May 29 onboard the USS Yorktown.

The 90-minute performances will start at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. inside the USS Yorktown’s Smokey Stover Theater. Following the play, the cast will host a question and answer session. Admission to the production is free. However, seating is limited and will be offered at first-come, first-served basis at each showing. Parking will cost $5.



