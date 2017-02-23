WLTX
Close

The Shamrock Shake is Back at McDonald's

The Shamrock Shake is now back at your local McDonald's for a limited time, and this year there are four new beverages in addition to the classic Shamrock Shake to enjoy!

wltx 4:37 PM. EST February 23, 2017

“It’s back!  The Shamrock Shake is now back at your local McDonald’s for a limited time, and this year there are four new beverages in addition to the classic Shamrock Shake to enjoy!  Warm your morning up with a Shamrock Mocha or Shamrock Hot Chocolate, or treat yourself to a Chocolate Shamrock Shake or a Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe. Download the McDonald’s app today for great deals on these beverages and your everyday favorites.”

(© 2017 WLTX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories