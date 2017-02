2017 SEC women's basketball tournament brackets released

2017 SEC women's basketball bracket. (Photo: Provided)

The bracket for the 2017 SEC Women's Basketball tournament has been released. The first of 13 games will begin Wednesday, March 1 at 11 a.m. The championship game will be played on Sunday, March 5 at 6 p.m.

The full bracket:

Wednesday, March 1 (games on SEC Network)

Game 1 (11 a.m.): No. 12 Alabama vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt

Game 2 (25 minutes after Game 1): No. 11 Florida vs. No. 14 Arkansas

Thursday, March 2 (games on SEC Network)

Game 3 (3 p.m.): No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Auburn

Game 4 (25 minutes after Game 3): No. 5 Tennessee vs. winner of Alabama/Vanderbilt

Game 5 (6 p.m.): No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Ole Miss

Game 6 (25 minutes after Game 5): No. 6 Texas A&M vs. winner of Florida/Arkansas

Friday, March 3 (games on SEC Network)

Game 7 (12 p.m.): No. 1 South Carolina vs. winner of Georgia/Auburn

Game 8 (25 minutes after Game 7): No. 4 Kentucky vs. winner of Game 4

Game 9 (6 p.m.): No. 2 Mississippi State vs. winner of Game 5

Game 10 (25 minutes after Game 9): No. 3 Missouri vs. winner of game 6

Saturday, March 4 (games on ESPNU)

Game 11 (5 p.m.): Winner of Game 7 and winner of Game 8

Game 12 (25 minutes after Game 11): Winner of Game 9 and winner of Game 10

Sunday, March 5 (on ESPN2)

Game 13 (3 p.m.): Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12

The Greenville News