2018 USC Football Schedule Released

The 2018 USC football schedule is out as the 2017 campaign is just three games into its campaign.

Unlike 2017, the 2018 slate will feature home games at the start - as in three. The season starts on September 1, 2018 with Coastal Carolina coming to Columbia. The last time the Chanticleers were at Williams-Brice Stadium, they were still in the Big South Conference at the FCS level. They are now in the Sun Belt Conference as a Division I member.

The following week, Georgia returns to its traditional early spot on the schedule. The third straight home game will have the Marshall Thundering Herd galloping into the Midlands.

The Gamecocks will play back-to-back SEC Eastern Division road games with trips to Vanderbilt and Kentucky on the schedule.

Carolina returns home for contests against Missouri and Texas A&M.

An open date on October 20 is followed by a home game with Tennessee. Two road games close out the 2018 SEC schedule - Ole Miss on Nov. 3 and Florida on November 10.

The final home game is against Southern Conference member Chattanooga. The annual trip to Clemson on November 24 closes out the 2018 regular season.

SOUTH CAROLINA 2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 1 Coastal Carolina

Sept. 8 Georgia*

Sept. 15 Marshall

Sept. 22 at Vanderbilt*

Sept. 29 at Kentucky*

Oct. 6 Missouri*

Oct. 13 Texas A&M*

Oct. 27 Tennessee*

Nov. 3 at Ole Miss*

Nov. 10 at Florida*

Nov. 17 Chattanooga

Nov. 24 at Clemson

