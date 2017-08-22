5 NC State Football Players Disciplined Following Allegations

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren has dismissed two players from the team and suspended three others for violating athletics department and team rules pertaining to marijuana and alcohol.

The team announced the dismissals and suspensions Tuesday. The school issued a separate release saying the violations were discovered amid an ongoing investigation by university police into allegations of sexual assault during a campus party last month.

Athletic director Debbie Yow says the disciplinary actions taken against the five players were "not regarding allegations of sexual assault."

Freshmen Kevince Brown and Antoine Thompson were dismissed from the team, and Yow says they were no longer enrolled in school.

Three other freshmen - Erin Collins, Xavier Lyas and Isaiah Moore - were suspended, and Yow says they also faced "other discipline."

© 2017 Associated Press