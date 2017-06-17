7 On 7 Tournament Keeps Memories Alive And Gives Back

Niaya Singleton of Crestwood High School receives the #WeBall4Destin Foundation scholarship from Founder/CEO Mariel Cooper at the 2nd Annual WeBall4Destin Do It Big 7 on 7 Tournament. (Photo: Cook, Joseph)

SUMTER, SC - Out at Sumter High School a special event took place on the soccer fields on a hot and humid Saturday afteroon. Former South Carolina State and Citadel defensive back Mariel Cooper held the second annual #WeBall4Destin Do It Big 7 on 7 tournament.

This tournament is held in honor of Mariel's younger brother Destin Wise who passed away in a car accident two years ago.

Former Citadel and SC State stars like Temarrick Hemingway (LA Rams), Javon Hargrave (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Chapin product Tyler Renew (Atlanta Falcons) also helped out this year.

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

The event had free food and a Powder Puff tournament for the women as well. For Mariel this tournament is a true representation of the type of person his brother was.

"My brother he was a genuine, kind hearted, loving person that just loved to see people have a good time," Mariel said. "To see everybody from different walks of life just to come out and celebrate the life and memory of my brother...I can't put words on it. I'm just excited. I can't wait until the third annual. "

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

"This a great cause having all these guys out here for something so special like that. It's something way above just being out here playing football, it's being out here to support Mariel and all the great stuff he's accomplished as well putting all this together," Renew added.

The WeBall4Destin foundation also presented the Destin Wise $2000 scholarship during the tournament. to Niaya Singleton, a Crestwood senior, with a 4.4 GPA received the scholarship. She is headed to USC Upstate.





(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

This year's WeBall4Destin PowderPuff champs are Dream and Nightmares while LOB won the men's Do It Big Title.

© 2017 WLTX-TV