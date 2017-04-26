92-Year-Old Bowler Still Going Strong

92-year-old Louise Brown is a constant presence at JC's Lexington Bowl. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Louise Brown has two hobbies which keeps her sharp physically and mentally - bowling and gardening.

Twice a week, Brown makes her way to JC's Lexington Bowl where she can be seen showcasing her skills on the lanes, much to the delight of her fellow bowlers.

In recent years, Brown has dealt with a knee replacement and a pinched nerve. But each time, she has recovered and has come back to her favorite hobby.

When she turns 93 in June, there is a good chance she might be celebrating at the bowling alley where she has shown that you can compete in that sport at any age.

