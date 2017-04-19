A Determined Sindarius Thornwell Prepares For The NBA

Sindarius Thornwell (Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

The way Sindarius Thornwell sees it, he once again will have to prove people wrong.

The SEC Player of the Year was left off the media's preseason All-SEC team in October. Before he signed with USC, he had plenty of people telling him that Gamecock basketball would never win big and that he should sign elsewhere.

The next challenge for Thornwell is to prove he can make it in the NBA.

"I'm going into my workouts with a chip on my shoulder, with something to prove," Thornwell said.

"I still feel like I'm looked at as the underdog and people still question stuff about me. But I'm going in to show them what I can do and give them my best."

Thornwell and PJ Dozier are bidding to become the first Gamecocks taken in the NBA since Renaldo Balkman back in 2006.

