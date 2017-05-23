A Fan At Heart - Dabo Is Ready For 2017

(Photo: Morris, Julia)

One of Dabo Swinney's favorite routines is the day of the first preseason practice, he will navigate his daily jog to the practice fields where he can take in the smell of the grass and check out the numbers which are painted on the field.

At this week's final Prowl-N-Growl event of the spring, Swinney was asked what he is most looking forward to this season and he talked about the excitement of simply preparing a team.

"I just love the season," Swinney said.

"That's the most sane time of the year for me. It really is. I love the structure of the season. I like being with the guys every day. I like practice. i like the competition every week of trying to get a team ready and put a game plan together and get a result - each and every week. I like that whole process."

Clemson's national championship was its first since the 1981 season and Swinney's first since he was an Alabama receiver on the 1992 team. The challenge for him and his staff is to prepare a team knowing there is a gigantic-sized target aimed at the paw. But it's the newness of the season that has Swinney ready to go.

"It's a new challenge, new journey," he said.

"Let's go see what we can get done. We've got a lot to do here in these few weeks as a staff. We have a lot of preseason stuff that we've got to finish up on the first few games. We've got camps coming up, we're finishing up recruiting. So a lot going on."

Swinney says the staff will take vacation time in late June and early July before coming back to start preseason preparation. And that's when the grind begins and Swinney will be all in with every aspect.

