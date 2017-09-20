A Homecoming On Tap For Skip Holtz

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs head coach Skip Holtz in the first quarter against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at M.M. Roberts Stadium. (Photo: Chuck Cook, Chuck Cook)

Skip Holtz was a USC assistant under his dad, Lou, from 1999-2004. He knows Columbia and Williams-Brice Stadium well. This Saturday, Holtz will be back in familiar territory when he brings his Louisiana Tech Bulldogs to town.

It's a homecoming for Holtz who talks glowingly of his time at Carolina.

"I spent some wonderful years there coaching with my father and had some great memories, met some great people," Holtz said..

"I know how rabid that fan base is. I know what that stadium is like with the atmosphere and it is going to be a great environment for our players to have the chance to experience."

Even though USC scored just 13 points against Kentucky, Holtz sees a team with some weapons, even without the services of Deebo Samuel.

"When I sit down and look at them offensively, we will play a guy who was a top five passer as a freshman in the Southeastern Conference a year ago in [Jake] Bentley," Holtz said.

"I think he is a very poised quarterback. He is very comfortable in the pocket and in the spread and throwing the ball, but yet he runs the ball extremely efficient as well. He is a thorn in the side of a lot of defensive coordinators and we are going to get the opportunity to deal with him this week. I think he will be a real challenge and one of the better quarterbacks that we are going to play. They don't turn the ball over very often. They are 14th in the country in takeaways. They have seven takeaways already in three games, which scares me a little bit. We have been really good at giving it away and they are really good at taking it away. That is not a good combination when you are going on the road to face a talented team like South Carolina."

