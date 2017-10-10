Abraham Named An SEC Legend

Former USC standout John Abraham has been named to the 2017 SEC Football Legends class.
The class of 2017 will be honored at the SEC Championship in Atlanta with a Legends Dinner on Friday and recognition on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Abraham starred at Lamar High School and in his on year of high school football, was named to the North-South All-Star game. He played at Carolina from 1996-1999, recording 23.5 sacks, the fourth-highest total in school history. He was an All-SEC selection in his senior season and was a first-round pick by the New York Jets in 2000. He played in the NFL for 15 seasons with the Jets, Falcons and Cardinals. A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Abraham was named an All-Pro four times and is Atlanta's career leader in quarterback sacks.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs