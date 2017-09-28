Paxton Brooks is ranked second in the Airport senior class with a 5.2 grade point average. He's also ranked as the second-best punter in the nation.



On Thursday, this well-rounded athlete was joined at the school by officials from Airport High School and Under Armour for a special presentation. Paxton was presented with an honorary Under Armour All-America Game jersey. Paxton will be competing in the January event in Orlando, the first person ever from Airport High School to earn that distinction.

The former News19 Player of the Week has verbally committed to play at Tennessee and says competing in the Under Armour contest will give him a lot of confidence going forward.

