(Photo: Trey Yanity)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina coach Dawn Staley expects All-American forward A'ja Wilson to miss her second straight game with a sprained right ankle when the 10th-ranked Gamecocks play at Vanderbilt.



Staley said Wednesday that Wilson thinks she's playing, "but she's probably not playing."



Wilson, the two-time defending Southeastern Conference player of the year, got hurt in the final minute of a win over Auburn on Jan. 11. She missed an 86-70 loss to No. 6 Tennessee last Sunday, sitting on the bench with a pink cast and needing a scooter to keep her injured ankle off the ground.



Staley says there's no timetable for Wilson's return.



The coach says Wilson's backup, 6-foot-2 sophomore Mikiah Herbert-Harrigan, will also miss Thursday's Vanderbilt game with a bone bruise to her left knee.

© 2018 Associated Press