A'ja Wilson Is A Repeat Player of the Year

South Carolina Gamecocks forward A'ja Wilson in the final seconds of the second half of the women's SEC Conference Tournament at Secours Wellness Arena. South Carolina wins the SEC title for the third year in a row. (Photo: Jim Dedmon, Jim Dedmon)

ATLANTA (AP) - A'ja Wilson of South Carolina repeated as player of the year, Alabama freshman Jordan Lewis took the newcomer award and Missouri's Robin Pingeton claimed the coaching honor on The Associated Press All-Southeastern women's basketball team announced Wednesday.



Wilson was a unanimous choice as the league's top player for the second year in a row after leading the No. 4 Gamecocks (27-4) to their third straight SEC championship . The junior forward ranks third in scoring (17.6 points per game), fourth in field-goal percentage (58.7), ninth in rebounding (7.6) and first in blocks (2.6).



Pingeton was named on every ballot for coach of the year, her reward for guiding the Tigers to a 21-10 mark that included an 11-5 finish in the SEC. Lewis, a 5-foot-7 point guard, stood out on one of the SEC's weaker teams; she ranked fifth in the league in assists (4.0).

© 2017 Associated Press