A'ja Wilson Stays Busy Speaking To Schools

USC rising senior A'ja Wilson has been a popular speaker to area schools.

Dawn Staley has been keeping a busy schedule since winning a national championship as she is always in demand as a speaker and that has not slowed down since what went down in Big D.

A'ja Wilson is keeping a pretty busy schedule in her own right.

Earlier this week, the Heathwood Hall graduate was at Richland Northeast High School speaking to students. On Wednesday, Wilson was back in the Hopkins area speaking at the athletics banquet at Southeast Middle School.

Wilson says being in demand is something she is used to handling.

"It's a blessing," Wilson said.

"I'm just happy people are saying 'Congrats" instead of "Go get 'em next year'."

Wilson says her message to students is quite simple.

"Don't let anyone tell them they can't do something," Wilson said.

"There's going to be times when people are going to doubt them. They're going to say they can't do it. Just keep your head forward and just go after what they want. Just setting goals,. That's something I really believe in is goal-setting. One of the goals of mine was to win a national championship. Just having goal-setting and be true to themselves."

