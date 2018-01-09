Alabama Defeats USC 76-62

Alabama Crimson Tide forward Braxton Key (25) blocks the shot of South Carolina Gamecocks guard Wesley Myers (15) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. (Photo: Marvin Gentry)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - John Petty scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half and Alabama beat South Carolina 76-62 on Tuesday night.



It was Petty, a usual starter for the Crimson Tide, who provided an immediate spark. The freshman knocked down back-to-back 3-point shots a minute after checking into the game around the 13-minute mark of the first half as Alabama (10-6, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) built a 40-33 halftime advantage.



Donta Hall scored 13 points and Daniel Giddens added 11 for Alabama. Avery Johnson Jr. scored 10 points, knocking down two 3-point baskets. Dazon Ingram, who missed the Crimson Tide's last game due to illness, finished with four points, three rebounds and two assists.



Collin Sexton, the SEC's leading scorer averaging 20.5 points per game, picked up his second foul with 14 minutes remaining in the first half, and finished with a season-low five points.



Wesley Myers scored 15 points to lead South Carolina (10-6, 1-3), which was held to 36 percent shooting from the field, and scored just three second-chance points. Maik Kotsar added 10 points.



BIG PICTURE



Alabama: Won both conference home games in dominant fashion, beating both Texas A&M and South Carolina by at least 14 points. The Crimson Tide's two conference losses have been on the road.



South Carolina: Falls to 1-3 in the conference and is also winless on the road in the SEC.



UP NEXT



Alabama will try for its first conference road win at LSU on Saturday.



South Carolina plays at Georgia on Saturday.

Drew Hill, Associated Press