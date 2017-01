The second all-time leading scorer in USC history talks Gamecock Hoops on News19 and wltx.com (Photo: wltx)

USC is the only program in the country with both its men's and women's basketball teams unbeaten in conference play.

The Gamecock women host Ole Miss Thursday night while the men are coming off an intense 57-53 victory over Florida.

Former USC and NBA great Alex English breaks down everything hoops on the latest session of English Lessons.

(© 2017 WLTX)