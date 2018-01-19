All Eyes Will Be On Zion Williamson

Spartanburg Day Griffins player Zion Williamson (12) during the game against the Gray Collegiate War Eagles in the Chick-fil-A Classic Holiday Basketball Tournament. (Photo: Jeff Blake)

He's one of the most recognizable faces in high school sports and Saturday night, Zion Williamson from Spartanburg Day will make a decision that will generate national headlines.

The consensus 5-star forward who is ranked as high as second nationally will announce where he will be playing in college.

The consensus is Clemson, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and USC are in the running for the Zion Williamson Sweepstakes. His dunks have gone viral and no doubt his announcement will do likewise.

Most of the national pundits feel Clemson has the inside track however, Zion has played things close to the vest and it would not be a surprise for him to choose any of those six schools and given some of his recent comments, he could always pull out a surprise team.

