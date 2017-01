Allen University head women's basketball coach Jason James talks strategy his team during a timeout. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Allen University swept a doubleheader from St. Andrews Saturday in Appalachian Athletic Conference action at the John Hurst Adams Gymnatorium.

The Allen women's basketball team defeated St. Andrews 85-69 behind 24 points from Kamya Thomas.

In the men's contest, the Yellow Jackets won 86-76 with Demetrius Richardson putting up 16 points.

