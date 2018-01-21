Alshon Scores Twice In NFC Championship

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter during the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo: Geoff Burke)

After five years with the Chicago Bears, former USC All-American Alshon Jeffery made the move to sign with the Eagles in the offseason. That decision will now lead him to football's biggest stage in Minneapolis.

Philadelphia routed Minnesota 38-7 to win the NFC Championship. In that win, Jeffery had two touchdown catches. His 53-yard reception gave the Eagles a 21-7 in the second quarter. His second touchdown was a short catch from five yards out, giving Philadelphia a 38-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.

A Calhoun County graduate, Jeffery played at USC from 2009-2011. He was a 2nd-round draft pick in the 2012 draft by the Bears.

He will be facing his former USC teammate Stephon Gilmore who is a starting cornerback for the Patriots. Both Jeffery and Gilmore are playing in their first Super Bowl.

