An All-SEC Showdown In The Garden

Baylor Bears guard King McClure (22) and South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) go for a loose ball during the second half in the semifinals of the East Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Madison Square Garden. (Photo: Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports)

Almost since the day he arrived in Columbia, USC head basketball coach Frank Martin has said publicly that the SEC puts on a solid product in basketball and that perception is not always reality.

The SEC has long been thought of as football conference by Calipari, Martin and White would beg to differ as three SEC teams are in the Elite Eight.

In Saturday's news conference to preview the matchup, Martin was asked what has been the most disrespectful thing towards SEC hoops that he's heard or read recently. Martin, as you would expect, told a very vivid story after Kentucky beat Alabama in the SEC Tournament.

"Just a game that came down to the very end," Martin recalls.

"And the opinion was 'well, Kentucky just sneaks by against. They're playing with fire. When they play real competition, it's going to burn them'.

"That's disrespectful."

Martin added that with USC, Florida and Kentucky all battling for a spot in the Final Four, that is the best way to change perception.

"The only way to get people to 'shhh' is by doing what these guys have done.

