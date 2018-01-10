Another Clemson Receiver Turning Pro

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Deon Cain makes a catch against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. (Photo: Jim Dedmon)

To the shock of no one, Clemson junior receiver Deon Cain has announced he will forgo his senior season to make himself available for the NFL Draft.

This past season, Cain had 58 receptions for 734 yards and six touchdowns. He was named Third Team All-ACC. He finishes his career at Clemson with 130 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Clemson's starting left tackle Mitch Hyatt announced Wednesday he will return for his senior season. Hyatt is a a first team All-American who will be a four-year starter when he leaves after the 2018 season.

“I have decided to return to Clemson for my senior year,” said Hyatt. “I have some unfinished business on the field and I know another year will benefit me. And, it is very important to me to finish my education. “

