Another Cup Race In Vegas?

NASCAR Sprint Cup drivers make their way around the track during the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Photo: Stephen R. Sylvanie, Stephen R. Sylvanie)

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Tourism officials in Las Vegas are gathering to discuss a deal for the city to host an additional NASCAR top Cup series race starting in 2018.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority's board of directors have scheduled a special meeting Wednesday to discuss a race sponsorship agreement with the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The deal would be for $2.5 million a year for seven years with the option of extending the agreement three years.

Las Vegas already hosts a Cup race every year, usually in March. This year's race is scheduled for Sunday.

Speedway Motorsports Inc. owns the Las Vegas track, along with seven others.

The company could move an event from its own tracks or could try to leverage with a property outside of its portfolio.

© 2017 Associated Press