Another Martin On The USC Basketball Staff

Chuck Martin is officially on board as Frank Martin's staff at USC.

The former Indiana assistant and Marist head coach brings more than 15 years of coaching experience at the Division I level to the staff.

He was on the Tom Crean staff at Indiana for the past three seasons and was the head coach at Marist for five seasons.

“Extremely excited to add Chuck Martin to our staff,” Frank Martin said in a statement.

“Chuck brings unbelievable experience after working on different staffs with John Calipari, Norm Roberts and Tom Crean, along with being a head coach himself at Marist. His enthusiasm for people is what won me over that he would be a great fit for how we work at the University of South Carolina.”

“I’m really excited to join Frank Martin and his staff here at South Carolina,” Chuck Martin said in a statement.

“I’m excited to be a part of the program that he has built and I’m excited to be a part of the community here in Columbia. I’m really looking forward to learning from one of the best coaches in the country.”

Prior to his time with the Hoosiers, Martin spent the 2013-14 season as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder organization following his time at Marist.

A Bronx, N.Y. native, Martin played two seasons at Champlain Junior College (Vermont), before finishing his college career at Monmouth where he earned a degree in communications in 1993. He replaces Matt Figger who left to become the head coach at Austin Peay.

