Another State TItle For Lexington Golf Program

Gracyn Burgess tees off during the second day of the Class 5A golf state championship at the Country Club of Lexington. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

For the 12th time in the last 14 years, Lexington is adding a state championship trophy to its trophy case.

Four Lexington players finished in the top 10 of the individual standings, helping the Wildcats win the Class 5A state championship by 49 strokes over Boiling Springs.

Lexington senior Gracyn Burgess, who has committed to play at Clemson, finished third in the individual standings with a two-day total of 2-over par.

The overall individual champion was Spartanburg’s Elle Johnson who shot a pair of 71’s for a 2-under-par finish. She defeated runner-up Emily Dunlap of Mauldin by three strokes.

