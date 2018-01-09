Alabama linebacker Christian Miller celebrates on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after the Crimson Tide defeated Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win the 2018 national championship. (Photo: Trey Yanity)

Not even a touch of the flu could keep Christian Miller from playing Monday night in Atlanta.

The Spring Valley graduate missed most of the 2016 season with a torn biceps. But the redshirt junior linebacker has been healthy for the playoffs and in Monday's win over Georgia, Miller contributed a sack and a tackle for loss in the 26-23 victory.

"Man, it feels amazing," Miller said.

"I can't even put it into words. It feels even better this time around to be out there with my brothers, the seniors. who are going to be heading out, putting them out on a good note."

The son of former Gamecock and New York Giant Corey Miller says the win over Georgia was more gratifying because of the way Alabama had to fight for it, down 13-0 at halftime.

"It feels that much better when it comes to a game like this," Miller said.

"What Coach Saban said, 'we want it hard' and that's what we got, a hard game and a hard effort by those guys. They gave us their best game. It definitely was a slobber knocker, but hey, we came out with the win. That's all we wanted."

For Miller, it was his second national championship with the Crimson Tide as he was a part of the 2015 squad which defeated Clemson in Glendale, Arizona.

