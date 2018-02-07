Area Players Take Part In National Signing Day

. (Photo: WLTX)

National Signing Day is filled with thousands of stories of players signing at colleges that aren't a part of a big conference that receives millions of dollars courtesy of a television contract.

While Spring Valley's Channing Tindall is headed to such a program in Georgia, his quarterback, Quincy Hill, is headed to South Carolina State.

At Dutch Fork High School, five members of the Class 5A state championship football team put their signatures on their letters of intent. Two of the five are headed to Newberry College as strong safety Alex Smith and linebacker Blake Branham will be a package deal for Todd Knight and the Newberry coaches.

Newberry also signed a pair of Airport football players in long snapper Justin Rivers and lineman Collyn Richardson. Of course, the Wolves racked up big time at Newberry High School as one of the state's top running backs, Amir Abrams led a parade of signees for the Wolves.

