Army-Navy Game Will Stay On CBS Through 2028

Army Black Knights running back Andy Davidson (40) runs through the line the first quarter of the 117 annual Army Navy game against the Navy Midshipmen at M&T Bank Stadium. (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Tommy Gilligan)

CBS Sports will remain the home of the Army-Navy game through 2028.



CBS Sports announced a 10-year extension that will ensure CBS remains the home for one of the greatest rivalries in sports, as the annual Army-Navy Game will continue being broadcast on America's most-watched network.

It will continue to be played on the second Saturday in December, a change made in 2009, making it the only FBS football game played that day.



"Army-Navy is more than a game, and it's an honor to continue broadcasting this epic annual event," said CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus in a release announcing the extension. "Moving the game in 2009 allowed us to further shine a spotlight on Army-Navy, as we tell the compelling stories on and off the field of the young people at the Service Academies. Army-Navy is a cornerstone of our college football programming and we could not be more proud to continue this relationship."



The new agreement also means CBS Sports Network will continue televising extensive shoulder programming leading up to the game, including live on-site coverage of the March On, archival programming and encore showings of the game. The annual Army-Navy basketball meeting will continue to be shown on CBS Sports Network..

The football game will also continue to be streamed on CBSSports.com, and CBS will continue its special edition of the College Football today pregame show dedicated to the Army-Navy Game.



"CBS has remained a cherished partner to the Naval Academy Athletic Association for decades," said United States Naval Academy athletics director Chet Gladchuk.

"They are always at the top of their game and the vision we share reflects mutual respect, gratitude, and always a team effort. America's game and CBS are synonymous with a quality product, delivered around the world, to an audience that truly appreciates the manner in which our military are portrayed. Navy is proud of our relationship and this renewed commitment to our premier service academies and most especially the men and women who proudly serve our country."



"We are very excited to continue our partnership with CBS," said United State Military Academy athletics director Boo Corrigan of the extension.

"The Army-Navy game truly is America's Game, and CBS has done a tremendous job telling the stories of our cadets and midshipmen from coast-to-coast. The Army-Navy game represents all that is good with the sport of college football and we are elated that CBS will continue providing the narrative to our fans, graduates and servicemen and servicewomen all over the world for the next decade."



CBS has televised the game every year since 1996. This year's game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. ET and will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports