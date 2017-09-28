Athletes Face Temptations, Former Basketball Star Says

Calhoun, SC (WLTX) - One former University of South Carolina basketball star says that being a highly recruited athlete has its temptations.

Zam Fredrick Junior has been all about basketball since day one and it led him to the hardwood at the University of South Carolina.

"I grew up in a basketball family so really like they say, ‘Ball is life,’” said Fredrick Jr.

His father, Zam Fredrick Senior, was a standout as well at South Carolina and is in the Gamecocks Hall of Fame.

Being Mr. South Carolina Basketball for high school in 2004, he understands the pressure kids go through. But nowadays, he says it's worse.

"As far as recruitment, you get letters from ninth and tenth grade and when I started playing on the AAU circuit. Stanford, Kentucky, USC, Clemson, that was like my top four. Twitter, Instagram, Snap, whatever other option that they're using right now and they can get to you. It can be a third-party person. It probably could be somebody that can get you in trouble recruiting wise as well. I feel sorry for those dudes now," said Fredrick Junior.

He says if a coach can offer money to come to their schools, he says it makes it especially hard for those that are struggling financially.

"If they say, ‘Here, I'm going to give you a hundred thousand (dollars), give your daddy a job, buy y'all a car. What are you going to do? How can you turn that down as a kid who's struggling," said Fredrick Jr,

Fredrick's advice to student athletes is for them to think about their future when making decisions.

"Most people don't think down the road. They're thinking right now. How can I get it right now. But longevity is where it's at. You've got to think ten fifteen years down the road and you make your decisions based off where you're trying to be, not what you can get right now," said Fredrick Jr.

Fredrick Jr. says players now should just focus on their game and follow the rules and good things will come their way.

© 2017 WLTX-TV