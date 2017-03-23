Baylor Zeroes In On USC's #0

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

He's the SEC Player of the Year, so naturally, Baylor's scouting reporting centers around USC's unquestioned leader.

“He’s such a tough matchup, so versatile,” Baylor head coach Scott Drew said “I mean, you’re not going to stop a guy like that. What you do is, you try to make everything as difficult as possible, and hope he doesn’t have 44 points.”

Drew was referencing Thornwell's 44-point performance in the four-overtime loss to Alabama in the regular season.

Rebounding is a strength for the Bears as they have a margin of 9.1 per game which ranks second in the country. USC could have trouble trouble crashing the offensive glass as the Bears.

Baylor is also one of the best rebounding teams in the nation as their rebounding margin of 9.1 per game ranks second in the country. They surrender only about 10 offensive rebounds per game so that will be something to watch as Thornwell and the rest of the Gamecocks combined for 15 offensive rebounds against Duke, compared to 10 for the Blue Devils.

Tipoff between the Bears and Gamecocks is set for 7:29 pm at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

© 2017 WLTX-TV