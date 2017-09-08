Bears Waive Connor Shaw

Connor Shaw (Photo: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports)

Once again, Connor Shaw is lookiing for a new NFL team.

The Chicago Bears was released from the injured reserve and according to Brad Biggs from the Chicago Tribune, an injury settlement was reached by both Shaw and the Bears.

Shaw is USC's all-time winningest quarterback who has battled injuries since coming to the NFL.

Back in 2015, he missed all of 2015 with the Browns after suffering a thumb injury. In 2016, he was with the Bears when he suffered a broken leg in the preseason.

He recently injured his hamstring in a preseason game for Chicago.

