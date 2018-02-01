Ben Lippen Football Coach Is Leaving

Ben Lippen head football coach Derek White. (Photo: WLTX)

He led Ben Lippen to the SCISA 3A state championship, the first title in the history of Falcon football.

Now Derek White is leaving the Columbia school after four seasons to become the new head football coach at Savannah Christian Preparatory School in Savannah, Georgia.

White went 34-14 in his tenure at Ben Lippen, his first head coaching position. Before coming to Columbia, White was in the Upstate serving as the defensive coordinator at Christ Church.

With White's departure, this means two SCISA schools in Columbia are in the market for a head football coach. Heathwood Hall is looking for a replacement for Marcus Lattimore.

