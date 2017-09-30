Benedict Defeats Central State At Home

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Benedict Tigers improved to 3-2 on the year with a strong performance in their 21-11 win over Central State on Saturday night.

Dominique Harris provided the early offense for Benedict as he accounted for their two first half scores. Benedict's first score was a 25 yard touchdown pass from Harris to Danye Washington. Then Harris would score on short TD run to answer a Central State field goal in the second quarter.

Harris day would be cut short however as exited the game with a leg injury. He returned to the sideline with the aid of a crutch and there's no word on his availability.

Reserve Philip Brown played the second half for Benedict and led the Tigers to their line scoring drive of the second half as he connected with Okechi Ntiasagwe for a 44 yard touchdown.

The Tiger defense sealed the game by shutting out Central State in the third quarter. They had 14 tackles for loss in the win led by AC Flora product Ed Kirkland who had 8 tackles. Dontavis Hunt added 8 as well.

With the win the Tigers are also 1-1 in the SIAC. They will stay at home next Saturday when they host Clark Atlanta University.

