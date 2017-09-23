Benedict Falls in Double Overtime

Benedict Tigers Men's Basketball Team Wins 2015 SIAC Championship (Photo: Getty)

Tough loss today for the Benedict Tigers. They came back from 21 points down force overtime but they lose 31-28 to Fort Valley State in double overtime. The Wildcats recovered a Benedict fumble and kicked a field goal to win it.

Benedict quarterback Dominique Harris led the way for Benedict with three touchdowns to go along with 235 total yards but it wasn't enough as Benedict falls to 0-2 in overtime games and they are 2-2 on the year.

The Tigers host Central State next Saturday.

