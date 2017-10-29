Benedict Hoops Has Two SIAC Preseason Players Of The Year

Benedict Tigers Men's Basketball Team Wins 2015 SIAC Championship (Photo: Getty)

COLUMBIA, SC - It looks and sounds like the road to a SIAC championship in basketball goes through Benedict. The League announced that both the Benedict Tigers men's and women's are the preseason favorites to win the East division.

The reason? They have the best players. Brandon Morris is the preseason player of the year for the Benedict men. The senior forward led the conference in scoring last season and was top 10 in rebounds. He was the player of the year and newcomer of the year last season after averaging 21.4 points per game.

For the women Mikiesha Moore is also the preseason player of the year. The sharpshooting senior from LA was the best 3 point shooter in the conference last year. The senior forward was tops in three point makes (105) and percentage as she hit over 42 percent from beyond the arc. She'll lead the defending champion Tigers as they open their season November 14.

Moore and the men's team start November 10.

© 2017 WLTX-TV