Benedict Receiver To Play In FBS All-American All-Star Game

Okechi Ntiasagwe (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

COLUMBIA, SC - Former Ridgeview Blazer and Benedict standout wide receiver Okechi Ntiasagwe will be in the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl FBS All-American All-Star game this Sunday in Daytona Beach, FL.

Okechi was an All-SIAC pick this season after leading the conference in catches and receiving yards per game. He also caught three touchdowns for the Tigers who finished 7-2.

The Tropical Bowl will be streamed on FloFootball.com at 9 am eastern this Sunday.



