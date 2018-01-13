WLTX
Benedict Receiver To Play In FBS All-American All-Star Game

Joe Cook, wltx 7:13 PM. EST January 13, 2018

COLUMBIA, SC - Former Ridgeview Blazer and Benedict standout wide receiver Okechi Ntiasagwe will be in the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl FBS All-American All-Star game this Sunday in Daytona Beach, FL.

Okechi was an All-SIAC pick this season after leading the conference in catches and receiving yards per game. He also caught three touchdowns for the Tigers who finished 7-2.

The Tropical Bowl will be streamed on FloFootball.com at 9 am eastern this Sunday.
 

