Benedict Tigers Win Fourth Straight Game

(Photo: Cook, Joseph, Custom)

ALBANY, GA - Mike White and the Benedict Tigers take on Albany State in a SIAC East division battle Saturday afternoon on the road.

Phillip Brown in a quarterback for the Tigers and he's looking for the deep ball. Ridge View's Okechi Ntiasagwe comes down with it. Nice catch from number 88 and his 43 yard catch that puts the Tigers in the redzone

A few plays later Brandon Jordan gets the call and the big back punches it in from two yards out and the Tigers with the 7-0 advantage.

Still in the first quarter Jeremy Johnson gets the carry and breaks off a chunk of yardage down to near the goaline for Benedict. A couple of plays later Brown, the quarterback will keep it himself and punch it in. That's all Benedict would need. The defense held McKinley Habersham, the SIAC's second leading rusher, to just one yard.

The Tigers go on to win 17-12 over Albany State. It's their first win over ASU in 9 seasons. Benedict has won 4 straight games and improve to 6-2 and 4-1 in the SIAC. Their last six win season was back in 2008.

Benedict returns home to host Kentucky State for their regular season finale.

