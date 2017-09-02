Benedict Wins The Palmetto Capital City Classic

(Photo: Brathwaite, Chris)

Benedict College won its season opener, defeating Livingstone 28-15 in the 16th annual Palmetto Capital City Classic at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

The Tigers struck first when quarterback Dominique Harris pushed his way in from two yards out for a 6-0 lead with 7:12 left in the first quarter. At the start of the second quarter, the Tigers downed a 33-yard punt by Tory Mimbs at the 3-yard line. Two plays later, Jamal Heard and Amari Andrews sandwiched Livingstone quarterback Xavier Longerbeam in the end zone for a safety and an 8-0 lead with 14:50 left in the first half.

Later in the quarter, Mimbs booted a 44-yard punt, but Livingstone's Jeremy Lewis dropped the ball and Benedict's Raheem Jennings jumped on the loose ball in the end zone for a Tiger touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

Benedict will travel to Limestone next week

