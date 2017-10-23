Benedict's Ed Kirkland Wins Weekly Honor

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - A local product earns a weekly award from the SIAC conference. Today former AC Flora Falcon Edward Kirkland was named Defensive Player of the week for the Benedict Tigers.

The senior defensive back had 7 tackles and a fourth quarter interception to force overtime as Benedict won 29-26 over Morehouse in double overtime on Saturday. It was Kirkland's fourth interception of the season.

The team captain and the Tigers are 5-2 and second in the east division. They play their second straight road game against Albany State on Saturday.

