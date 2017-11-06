Benedict's Johnny Willis Gets Player Of The Week Award

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Benedict's Johnny Willis was named the SIAC Special Teams Player of the Week. He returned a punt 91 yards to the house with 3:30 left in the game as Benedict trailed Kentucky State 16-14.

The clutch return by Willis was the game winning touchdown as Benedict defeated Kentucky State in their season finale.

The Tigers won their last 5 games and finish with a 7-2 record tying the programs best winning percentage since 1950 thanks to the return by Willis.

