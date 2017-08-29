(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

It's safe to say of all the questions asked Will Muschamp this preseason, talking about his quarterback has been one of the easiest.

Jake Bentley is preparing to start his eighth game at USC. The sophomore who started the final seven games of 2016 comes in much more seasoned as a opposed to this time last year when it was a very true freshman who gave up his senior year of high school to enroll at Carolina.

Now that his teammates have had a full preseason with him as the starter, the confidence Jake has in his abilities has trickled down to the rest of the offense.

"It helps tremendously when you have experience and ability at the position, at the most important position on your squad," said Muschamp.

"When you have that, it certainly gives you a lot more confidence to what you’ll be able to do and how you’ll be able to do it offensively in the game. To understand the calming effect that Jake has on the rest of our football team and certainly our offense is pretty evident."

After one season, Bentley ranks first on the Carolina list for career completion percentage at 65.8. He was 125-for-190 passing for 1,420 yards and nine touchdowns and just four interceptions in his seven starts. But as far as his goals for 2017, he talks about the intangibles.

"I want to come out there and compete every day," Bentleys said.

"I want to get better and just every single game compete, compete for 60 minutes and play as hard as we can."

