Berry's Career Night Leads To North Carolina to OT Win

N.C.Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket while being defended by Clemson's guard Marcquise Reed (2) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Tar Heels won 89-86 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Joel Berry II had a career-high 31 points and Kennedy Meeks' basket with 1:12 left in overtime put No. 14 North Carolina ahead for good as the Tar Heels defeated Clemson for the ninth straight time, 89-86 on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (11-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) had two chances to retake the lead after Meeks' shot, but Jaron Blossomgame and Sidy Djitte missed close-in shots to lose to North Carolina for the 19th time in the last 20 games.

Justin Jackson followed with a basket and Clemson could not catch up as the Tar Heels rebounded from an ACC-opening loss at Georgia Tech last Saturday.

Berry scored 23 points after halftime and appeared to have North Carolina (13-3, 1-1) on the way to a victory, ahead 75-67 with less than 4 minutes left. Clemson, though, closed the period with a 10-2 run, capped by Marcquise Reed's tying 3-pointer with 29 seconds to go.