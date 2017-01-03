WLTX
Berry's Career Night Leads To North Carolina to OT Win

Associated Press , wltx 10:14 PM. EST January 03, 2017

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Joel Berry II had a career-high 31 points and Kennedy Meeks' basket with 1:12 left in overtime put No. 14 North Carolina ahead for good as the Tar Heels defeated Clemson for the ninth straight time, 89-86 on Tuesday night.
 
The Tigers (11-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) had two chances to retake the lead after Meeks' shot, but Jaron Blossomgame and Sidy Djitte missed close-in shots to lose to North Carolina for the 19th time in the last 20 games.
 
Justin Jackson followed with a basket and Clemson could not catch up as the Tar Heels rebounded from an ACC-opening loss at Georgia Tech last Saturday.
 
Berry scored 23 points after halftime and appeared to have North Carolina (13-3, 1-1) on the way to a victory, ahead 75-67 with less than 4 minutes left. Clemson, though, closed the period with a 10-2 run, capped by Marcquise Reed's tying 3-pointer with 29 seconds to go.
 


