Big Draft Night Ahead For Clemson

Deshaun Watson was named a second-team AP All-American. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

There is a direct correlation between Clemson's success on the field and in the NFL Draft.

When Mike Williams and Deshaun Watson hear their names called tonight, it will mark the fifth straight year the Tigers have been represented in the first round of the NFL Draft.

WIlliams, the Lake Marion grad and the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist Watson have been in all the mock drafts as first-round selections. Most have the 6-4 Williams going ahead of Watson as some draft pundits have called Williams the best receiver in the draft.

Watson might sneak in ahead of Williams depending on what happens with the early picks. North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky figures to be the first quarterback taken but CBS Sports Dane Brugler has a mock draft with Watson going to the Jaguars with the fourth overall selection. That would give the Clemson program its first quarterback to be taken in the first round since Steve Fuller in 1979.

He has Williams going to the Cardinals with the 13th overall pick and if Cordrea Tankersley can work his way in the first-round conversation, that would give Clemson three first round picks for the first time in program history, although the Clemson defensive back is a likely second or third day pick.

The Tigers could have nine players drafted which would equal last year's mark for a seven-round draft. Jay Guillermo could come in late which would give the reigning national champions a record 10 draft picks.

Among the Tigers hoping for an early call is Orangeburg's Jadar Johnson. The former News19 Player of the Week capped off his senior year by being named First-Team All-ACC after being a reserve for his first three years in the Upstate.

South Carolina has had a player drafted every year since 2002 but that streak is in jeopardy. However, defensive end Darius English and offensive tackle Mason Zandi will be waiting throughout the draft, hoping to hear their names called. If not, those two will headline the USC parade of free-agent signings which should include the likes of kicker Elliott Fry and linebackers TJ Holloman and Jonathan Walton.

