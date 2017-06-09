Big Hit And Pitching Fuels Firefile's Fifth Straight Win

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Desmond Lindsay hit a solo home run in the second inning, leading the Columbia Fireflies to a 3-1 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Friday.

Adonis Uceta struck Diego Castillo out with a runner on first to end the game for his fourth save of the season.

The home run by Lindsay gave the Fireflies a 1-0 lead.

After Columbia added two runs in the fifth on a double by Michael Paez, the RiverDogs cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Isiah Gilliam hit an RBI single, driving in Castillo.

Columbia right-hander Harol Gonzalez (3-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on nine hits over 7 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Phillip Diehl (6-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings.

