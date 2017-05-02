Bills Decline 5th-Year Option On Watkins

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) runs down field during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at New Era Field. Buffalo defeated Jacksonville 28-21. (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

In a move that does not come as a total surprise, the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday declined to pick up the fifth-year option on former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins’ original rookie contract.

Watkins would have been guaranteed $13.2 million for 2018 had the Bills exercised the fifth-year option, but given his history of injury, and the fact that he’s still rehabbing from his second foot surgery in less than a year, the Bills aren’t willing to commit that money — all of which would count against the 2018 salary cap.

“Sammy and I have had good conversations about this decision,” coach Sean McDermott said in a statement released by the team. “There is no question that Sammy is a very good football player and has worked very hard during his rehab this offseason. We look forward to seeing a healthy Sammy Watkins on the field in 2017.”

As for beyond, we’ll see.

The fifth-year salaries are typically guaranteed for injury and is effective until the first day of the 2018 league year, at which point the option money on the contract becomes fully guaranteed. So, the Bills could have picked up the option, and rescinded it before the start of the 2018 league calendar, but they opted against it, an indication that McDermott — who was not in Buffalo when Watkins was drafted — isn’t completely sold on the receiver’s long-term viability.

This year, Watkins is scheduled to count $6.34 million against the cap.

All NFL rookie draft picks sign four-year contracts, but first-round picks have the fifth-year team option attached to their deal. The top 10 picks receive salaries that are equal to the 2017 average of the 10 highest salaries at their given position. The rest of the first-round picks receive an average of the third through 25th highest salaries at their position.

If a team picks it up, the player doesn’t go into free agency until after his fifth season. Because the Bills did not exercise the option on Watkins, he will be eligible for free agency in March 2018.

However, the Bills could still retain Watkins beyond this year. If he proves to be healthy and gets off to a good start in 2017, the two sides can negotiate a long-term contract extension to keep Watkins in Buffalo. If that fails, the Bills could always franchise tag Watkins for 2018, though that would likely cost about $17 million.

Last weekend, when the Bills took wide receiver Zay Jones in the second round of the draft, McDermott was asked if the pick was related in any way to the upcoming decision that needed to be made on Watkins. “It doesn’t,” said McDermott, who acknowledged that the team, at that time, was still working through the Watkins decision. “Sammy’s a good football player and these are two separate silos.”

Jones isn’t really viewed as a No. 1-type receiver, he’s more of a No. 2 who can fit in nicely with Watkins lined up on the other side.

Of the top 10 picks in the 2014 draft, Watkins (No. 4 overall pick), Rams offensive tackle Greg Robinson (No. 2), and Browns cornerback Justin Gilbert (no longer on the team) are the only players who did not have the option picked up. The rest of the top 10 picks were exercised: Houston’s Jadeveon Clowney (1), Jacksonville’s Blake Bortles (3), Oakland’s Khalil Mack (5), Atlanta’s Jake Matthews (6), Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans (7), Minnesota’s Anthony Barr (9), and Detroit’s Eric Ebron (10).

That draft was rich in wide receivers, so the decision by former general manager Doug Whaley to trade up from No. 9 to No. 4 to draft Watkins remains dubious as it cost Buffalo its 2015 first-round pick.

The other three receivers besides Watkins and Evans who were chosen in the first round all had their options exercised. They are Odell Beckham Jr. (12th pick) of the Giants, Brandin Cooks (originally the 20th pick by the Saints, but was traded to the Patriots who then picked up the option), and Kelvin Benjamin (27th) of the Panthers.

Besides Watkins, Robinson and Gilbert, the only other players who had the options declined were Kyle Fuller of the Bears, the Jets’ Calvin Pryor, Marcus Smith of the Eagles, and Teddy Bridgewater of the Vikings. Like Gilbert, Johnny Manziel (Browns) and Dominique Easley (Patriots) are no longer on those teams so there was no option to pick up.

