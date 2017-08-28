BJ Mckie Is Named ETSU Assistant Coach

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Former Gamecock star and Charleston Southern associate head coach BJ McKie is on the move. USC's all time leading scorer is the new assistant coach for the East Tennessee State Buccaneers. It was made official today.

McKie, an Irmo product, joins head coach Steve Forbes who guided the Bucs to the Southern Conference title and a NCAA tournament appearance last season.

During his six years at CSU Mckie helped that Buccaneer program win the Big South title in 2015, set a program record for wins that season, two NIT appearances and two Big South regular season titles.

