The Lexington County Blowfish will be wearing Total Eclipse themed jerseys during the 2017 season to celebrate the historic event coming to Lexington County in August. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The first American Total Eclipse in 99 years isn't until August 21 but the Lexington County Blowfish aren't waiting around as that event will be part of a season-long campaign for the Coastal Plain League team which is in its 12th year.

The 2017 season has been dubbed "The Season of the Total Eclipse" and on opening night and for designated games during the year, the Blowfish will be wearing Total Eclipse themed jerseys which will be auctioned off near the end of the year with proceeds going to Lexington County elementary schools.

Shanahan says the idea for the promotion came after he met a science teacher from Fulmer Elementary School in West Columbia.

"I said 'I'm always looking for great promotions. What do have in science for me?'", Shanahan recalls.

"He goes 'Do you know about the total eclipse? The first one in 99 years. Did you know it will go right over us?'. I said 'Bingo!'.

The total solar eclipse will start in Oregon and end through the Palmetto State with Lexington set to be the "Centerline" which will find Lexington County as the optimal viewing point as the Moon will complete cover the disc of the Sun with the sky going dark for two minutes and 38 seconds at 2:41 pm on August 21.

"The centerline, which is the closest you can get to the total eclipse, shoots through the heart of Lexington and Lexington County," Shanahan said.

"So if you want to be at the closest spot of the total eclipse, on August 21 at 2:41 p.m., come to Lexington County Baseball Stadium. It's free! No baseball game, we're here for the Total Eclipse."

Not only will the team be sporting the special jerseys for various games, there will be a constant reminder of the big event coming up in August.

"Every game, there will be a Total Eclipse Inning," Shanahan said.

"We'll be playing certain "moon" music. We'll be handing out total eclipse glasses and throwing moon pies to the crowd."

© 2017 WLTX-TV